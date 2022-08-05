Crime

Police seek help identifying man allegedly involved in Davis Square bike theft

The theft occurred late last month.

MBTA Transit Police

By Madeleine Aitken

Authorities are searching for a “person of interest” in a bicycle theft at the Davis Square MBTA station in Somerville.

MBTA Transit Police posted photos of the man related to the July 26 bicycle larceny.

The police are asking for help identifying and locating him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA Transit Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.