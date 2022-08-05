Crime Police seek help identifying man allegedly involved in Davis Square bike theft The theft occurred late last month. MBTA Transit Police

Authorities are searching for a “person of interest” in a bicycle theft at the Davis Square MBTA station in Somerville.

MBTA Transit Police posted photos of the man related to the July 26 bicycle larceny.

Recognize him ? Person of interest re: Bicycle theft at #MBTA Davis Sq. station. https://t.co/N6AJs72EWg pic.twitter.com/n6p2yuuMDn — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 4, 2022

The police are asking for help identifying and locating him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA Transit Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.