Crime Dorchester man allegedly impersonates officer, attempts rape at gunpoint Charles Singleton, also known as Charles Zimmerman, 51, is facing multiple charges in Dorchester District Court.

A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and attempted to rape a woman at gunpoint. Charles Singleton, also known as Charles Zimmerman, 51, is facing multiple charges in Dorchester District Court.

Boston Police were called to Dorchester to respond to reports of a person with a gun in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to the department. Officers spoke with an adult woman who told them that Singleton had just tried to rape her while threatening her with a gun.

The woman told police that she had met Singleton nearby at a social gathering. He allegedly told the woman that he was a police officer and offered to give her a ride home. He drove her to a nearby field and pulled out a gun, the woman told police, and ordered her to get out of the vehicle and walk towards the darkened field.

Advertisement:

Singleton allegedly groped the woman while threatening to kill her if she didn’t follow his instructions. Instead of following those instructions, which police said were graphic and sexual in nature, the woman began to scream. Singleton then physically assaulted the woman, according to police. Officials said he then took her purse and cell phone, before fleeing back to his parked car.

Singleton was found in his car when officers arrived at the scene. Police located the woman’s purse and a discarded .45 caliber pistol equipped with a laser sight near Singleton’s vehicle. As police were placing Singleton in custody, they frisked him and also found the woman’s cell phone.

Singleton will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges including Assault with Intent to Rape, Kidnapping, Indecent Assault and Battery, Intent to Rob While Armed and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, police said.