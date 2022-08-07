Crime Police arrest grand-nephew of Lowell woman stabbed to death at home Rayshawn Settles, 22, allegedly killed Linda Gilbert last weekend.

Police have arrested a Lowell man in connection with the death of Linda Gilbert, who was stabbed inside her home last Sunday night.

Rayshawn Settles, 22, was arrested and charged with murder, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office and Lowell Police confirmed Sunday. Settles is Gilbert’s grand-nephew, officials said.

At 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell police received a call reporting an unresponsive woman inside a house on Loring Street. Police found Gilbert with multiple stab wounds. She was brought to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Gilbert was 64.

Over the past week, police investigated the incident. They found surveillance video of Settles walking to and from the Loring Street home around the time of Gilbert’s death, police said. They also found the clothing that Settles allegedly wore during the murder. These clothing items were tested in a state police crime lab and found to have Gilbert’s DNA on them.

Settles was arrested Saturday without incident at Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus, police said. He was being civilly held there since Aug. 1. Settles is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.