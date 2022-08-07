Crime MBTA in brief: A man wearing only his underwear arrested at State Street station Officers discovered the man, Vashon Roberts, 44, had several warrants out for his arrest after responding to reports of a naked man.

Police arrested a man early Friday morning after responding to a report of a naked man at the entrance to the Orange Line “causing alarm in other passengers.”

At around 7:30 a.m. Friday, police arrived at the State Street station to find a man later identified as Vashon Roberts, 44, of Boston, clothed in only underwear, according to a statement from the MBTA Transit Police.

Roberts, after initially giving officers a fake name, pointed out he wasn’t actually naked as the report said, and was wearing underwear.

Officers later discovered there were several warrants out for Roberts’ arrest issued by the Roxbury District Court, Ayer District Court, and Dorchester District Court each for a different crime.

Advertisement:

Roberts was placed into custody by officials.