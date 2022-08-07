Crime State police search for evidence in connection with murder of Kassandra Sweeney and two young sons The New Hampshire attorney general's office said the search will be near Wethersfield Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road in Northfield. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, four-year-old Benjamin and one-year-old Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield, N.H. home Wednesday, according to New Hampshire Attorney General's office. GoFundMe

Residents of Northfield and Tilton may see New Hampshire State Police in their neighborhoods this weekend according to the state’s attorney general.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formell announced a search for physical evidence in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two young sons.

Sweeney and her sons Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found shot in their home Aug. 3. Authorities arrived on the scene around 11:30 am that day after a 911 call, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Initially considered “suspicious,” the deaths were later ruled homicides, officials said. Autopsies of the bodies revealed all three victims died of a single gunshot wound, according to the release.

Advertisement:

This search by state police will take place in Northfield and Tilton in the areas of Wethersfield Road, Shaker Road, Tilton Road, and Laconia Road, as well as the ramp areas entering Interstate 93 according to a statement from the state’s attorney general.

“The search activity poses no danger to the public and will consist of a search for physical evidence. The search activity is not the result of new information in the case but is part of the ongoing investigative process,” read the statement.

This search is not for any new suspects, according to the statement. Investigators have found “all involved parties” and there isn’t a threat to the public.