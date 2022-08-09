Crime Fugitive deemed ‘armed and dangerous’ by New Hampshire police arrested in Portland Peter Curtis had been wanted for allegedly using a firearm during an abduction last month in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Peter Curtis. Brentwood NH Police Department

Police in Portland, Maine, arrested a fugitive Monday, who had been wanted in New Hampshire for kidnapping and other offenses.

Peter M. Curtis, 34, of Portland, allegedly used a firearm during an abduction last month in Brentwood, New Hampshire, Chief John Ventura said in a release, shared to the police department’s Facebook page last week.

The victim, “an adult female,” was not physically harmed and returned home safely following the incident, Ventura said.

Portland police said in a Facebook post that they found Curtis on Monday, after receiving a request for a well-being check on a man sleeping in a truck in the area of Sherman and High streets.

Advertisement:

When an officer tried to wake him up and request that he put his truck in park, Curtis reportedly drove away.

Police followed after him, as Curtis reportedly drove the wrong way down Congress Street and onto Frederic Street. After reaching the dead end of the street, Curtis allegedly turned around, hit the police cruiser, and drove back to Congress Street.

Police said he struck another vehicle, reportedly injuring the driver. Soon after, Curtis stopped the vehicle, and police were able to arrest him without further incident, they said.

Police had wanted Curtis for kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and other charges in several jurisdictions.

Following Monday’s short pursuit, Curtis also faces charges of eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), using property without authorization, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, Portland police said.

Police also noted that the pickup truck he was driving was stolen Friday in Portland.

Curtis was transported to Maine Medical Center for evaluation and was expected to be taken to Cumberland County Jail upon his release.