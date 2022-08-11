Crime Authorities arrest juvenile in connection with killings of mother, two children in N.H. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, were found shot to death last week at a Wethersfield Drive home in Northfield. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home on Aug. 3, 2022. GoFundMe

A juvenile has been arrested and charged with the recent murders of a mother and her two children in Northfield, New Hampshire.

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, were found shot to death Aug. 3 at around 11:30 a.m. at a Wethersfield Drive home in Northfield.

“Since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, the law precludes any further information from being released,” the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Thursday. “See RSA 169-B:36, I (‘It shall be unlawful for any person to disclose court records or any part thereof to persons other than those persons entitled to access under RSA 169-B:35, except by court order. Any person who knowingly violates this provision shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.’).”

The juvenile was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence.

Authorities previously said that there was no threat to the general public in connection with these homicides, as “investigators have identified all involved parties.”

On Sunday, Sean Sweeney, Kassandra’s husband and the children’s father, publicly addressed the tragedy in a Facebook post and thanked people for their support.

Remembering Kassandra, he said, “my beautiful wife was the most amazing, caring, sweetest all around good person that anyone could ever meet and just how much she loved our boys.”

He reminded everyone of the importance of keeping his loved ones’ memories alive.

Listing out their full names — Kassandra Rae Sweeney, Benjamin Michael Sweeney, Mason Lee Sweeney — he said, “They will be forever loved and missed and forever in my heart I hope that goes for each and every other person who reads my ramblings.”