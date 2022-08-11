Transit police chief’s son arraigned on murder charge in connection with fatal Everett shooting

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The son of the MBTA Transit Police chief was ordered held with bail Thursday after pleading not guilty to murder and burglary charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in Everett last month, according to multiple reports from the courtroom.
Brian Green, 35, of Saugus was arrested Wednesday and charged in the July 19 death of Jarmahl Sutson of Lynn, a release from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office noted.
On the day of the incident, Everett police arrived at a Central Avenue apartment shortly before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a medical emergency, prosecutors said. Police reported finding the victim unresponsive in the bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators soon learned that Green previously lived in that apartment and “was reportedly upset about the victim’s relationship with his estranged wife,” who still lived at the residence.
Prosecutors said they identified Green as the alleged shooter using surveillance footage and other evidence.
Green was arrested in Reading this week without incident and arraigned in Malden District Court on Thursday.
He is the son of MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green.
“This is a personal matter for Chief Green and his family,” the MBTA said in a statement to multiple media outlets including WBZ-TV and The Boston Globe. “The MBTA is confident in Chief Green’s leadership of the Transit Police. It is inappropriate to comment on an outside agency’s investigation that does not involve the MBTA, and the MBTA will not be offering further comment.”
Green works for Keolis as a conductor on the commuter rail, a Keolis spokesperson confirmed to the Globe.
“We are reviewing his employment status and he will be placed on unpaid leave pending the disciplinary proceeding required under his collective bargaining agreement,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to the Globe on Wednesday night.
The victim’s cousin, Melvin Lark, addressed reporters outside the court Thursday, saying, “That’s my little cousin; sad that we have to be here today, but we have to let the justice system do what they do,” WBZ-TV reported.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.