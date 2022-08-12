Police investigating shooting death in Mattapan

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan.
Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the area of 4 Oak Hill Ave., according to a release from Boston police.
The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
Anonymous tips can also be sent in by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.