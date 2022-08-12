Crime Police investigating shooting death in Mattapan The shooting occurred Thursday night.

Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot in the area of 4 Oak Hill Ave., according to a release from Boston police.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be sent in by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).