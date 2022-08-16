Crime Five suspects sought following armed robbery at gas station in Exeter, N.H. Anyone with tips or information related to this incident is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212. Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, released several photos of suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday morning at EZ Mart Shell station at 72 Main St. Exeter Police Department

Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, have released surveillance images of five suspects who allegedly robbed a gas station store clerk at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

The robbery took place at the EZ Mart Shell station at 72 Main St. around 3:30 a.m., police said in a release posted to the department Facebook page.

The five suspects allegedly walked around the store, talking to one another, before one of them brandished a handgun in front of the clerk, police said. Another suspect took out what appeared to be an AR-15-style weapon from the waistband of his pants, according to law enforcement.

Advertisement:

The suspects were only in the store for roughly five minutes and left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise, police said. It’s not yet clear to investigators whether the suspects had access to a vehicle, but they are believed to have turned eastbound on Main Street following the robbery.

No customers were inside the store at the time, and the clerk, though held at gunpoint, was not injured during the incident.

New Hampshire State Police brought in a K-9, as well as a helicopter, to assist local police with the investigation.

Exeter police said they searched a nearby home Tuesday morning in relation to this case but cleared the property shortly after, as it was ” found not to be involved.”

Main Street from Cass Street to Lincoln Street was closed for approximately two hours while police investigated the scene.

“This was certainly a dangerous situation and we’re glad that neither the clerk nor anyone else in the area was hurt,” Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police were continuing to gather surveillance footage and said they would release detailed descriptions of the suspects as they become available.

“We would like to commend the clerk for the way he handled this very stressful encounter when he was confronted with multiple firearms,” Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement. “He didn’t panic and did exactly what was asked.”

Advertisement:

Anyone with tips or information related to this incident is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 603-772-1212.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or visiting seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

See the Exeter Police Department’s Facebook post below for more images of the suspects: