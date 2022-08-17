Crime Former Suffolk assistant district attorney indicted on rape charge in New York Adam Foss was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing young women in Boston. Adam Foss, a former prosecutor in Boston, was brought to his arraignment in State Supreme Court in lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times





A former Suffolk assistant district attorney who was previously accused of sexually harassing young women in Boston has been indicted in New York on charges that he raped a sleeping woman in 2017, officials said.

Adam Foss, 42, who now lives in Los Angeles, was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse in a New York State Supreme Court indictment, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. Foss worked in the Suffolk DA’s office from 2008 to 2016 and later became a public speaker and the founder of Prosecutor Impact, a criminal justice training organization, according to officials.

Foss is accused of raping a 25-year-old woman who he met at a midtown Manhattan hotel on Oct. 21, 2017, after they had exchanged texts and calls for about a month, according to the statement. After the woman repeatedly rejected Foss’s advances, they both fell asleep, and Foss raped the woman as she slept, prosecutors said.

