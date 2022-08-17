Crime Ipswich man faces OUI charges in Cape crash that killed motorcyclist, 18 The injured motorcyclist, who was from Centerville, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An Ipswich driver is set to be arraigned Wednesday on charges including motor vehicle homicide, drunk driving, and leaving the scene of an accident after an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a Marstons Mills crash Tuesday morning.

Barnstable police responded to a report of an accident Tuesday shortly before noon at 3900 Falmouth Road on Route 28, the department said in a Facebook post. Bystanders were attempting CPR on the motorcyclist, who had collided with a pick-up truck, when police arrived.

As two officers stepped in to help with the CPR, they reported that the driver of the pick-up truck allegedly drove away from the scene without identifying himself.

The injured motorcyclist, who was from Centerville, was treated by Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Rescue personnel. The man was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Though the driver left the scene, witnesses reportedly helped police to identify the suspect as Richard Collins, 71.

Collins was arrested Tuesday in Osterville, several miles from the scene of the crash, and charged with motor vehicle homicide, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two other traffic violations.

An investigation by the Barnstable Police Department Reconstruction Unit is ongoing.

Collins is expected to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Wednesday.