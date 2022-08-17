Crime Police seek public’s help identifying suspect following attempted rape in Hyde Park Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400. Police are trying to identify the person in these photos following an attempted rape Tuesday afternoon in Hyde Park. Boston Police Department

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park.

The incident took place Tuesday at approximately 2:25 p.m. near 800 Hyde Park Avenue, according to a release from police.

Surveillance images shared with the public appear to show the suspect wearing a red hat, dark sunglasses, and blue shirt with Captain America’s shield on the front and letters on the back.

An investigation by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Advertisement:

Boston police reminds the community that whether an incident has been reported to the police or not, victims of sexual assault can always seek confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency such as the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, and legal and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area.

Police also shared the following safety tips:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.

Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire”, “help” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

Trust your instincts and understand that anyone at any time can be a victim of crime. Never assume: “It won’t ever happen to me.”

These tips are designed with the intention of reducing the chances of an attack, but police remind the public that “no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker.”