Police seek public’s help identifying suspect following attempted rape in Hyde Park

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect following an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park.
The incident took place Tuesday at approximately 2:25 p.m. near 800 Hyde Park Avenue, according to a release from police.
Surveillance images shared with the public appear to show the suspect wearing a red hat, dark sunglasses, and blue shirt with Captain America’s shield on the front and letters on the back.
An investigation by the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Boston police reminds the community that whether an incident has been reported to the police or not, victims of sexual assault can always seek confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency such as the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) at 1-800-841-8371. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, and legal and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area.
Police also shared the following safety tips:
These tips are designed with the intention of reducing the chances of an attack, but police remind the public that “no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker.”
