South End music video shoot leads to firearm arrest

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm around a group of people filming a music video in a South Boston park, according to Boston police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Junior Martinez-Perello of Boston is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest, the district attorney’s office said in a release.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., members of the Youth Violence Strike Force were reportedly conducting a gang investigation near 200 D Street when they noticed a group of about 25-30 people filming a video around the Orton Field Basketball Court.

Officers said they had reason to believe one man might have a firearm on him. As they approached the group, the man, who was later identified as Martinez-Perello, allegedly moved away from the crowd.

Officers caught up with him and conducted a pat-frisk, which led them to find “a hard metallic object consistent with a firearm,” police said.

“As officers attempted to remove the firearm, a violent struggle ensued in which Martinez-Perello made multiple attempts to maintain control of the firearm and refused multiple commands to release his grip on the firearm,” police said, adding that they were able to arrest the suspect and recover a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson with one live round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine.

Police also said that they had to control “a large and unruly crowd,” which they said formed after officers arrested Martinez-Perello.

“This is a park where parents and children gather to have fun and play sports and generally enjoy themselves, especially on pleasant summer evenings,” interim District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that their ability to access a resource like this isn’t endangered by people who carry high-capacity firearms and fight with police officers.”

Martinez-Perello is being held pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday, the district attorney’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney James Murphy is seeking to revoke Martinez-Perello’s bail on an open trafficking case out of Norfolk County, the district attorney’s office noted.