Crime Read: Rachael Rollins names Bulger victims in statement on murder charges "Today our hearts are with the 19 known murder victims and their loved ones, as well as anyone ever harmed by this man." James (Whitey) Bulger after an arrest in Boston in 1953. Boston Police Department via The New York Times

Following the news that three men had been charged in the 2018 killing of James “Whitey” Bulger, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins issued a statement, taking the time to remember the names of the notorious Boston gangster’s 19 known murder victims.

Bulger, crime boss of the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and ’80s, was killed in October 2018 in a West Virginia prison while serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced the indictment of Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero, and Sean McKinnon in Bulger’s killing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to The Associated Press.

Read Rollins’s full statement below: