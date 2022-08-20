Crime Tools and steel bars tossed from N.H. bridge onto traffic below No injuries were reported after the items landed on I-293 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Several cars traveling under the Queen City Bridge on Interstate 293 in Manchester were hit by construction tools on Thursday night, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Multiple cars traveling on a New Hampshire interstate Thursday night were struck by several steel tools that appeared to be tossed from a bridge above.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. under the Queen City Bridge on Interstate 293 in Manchester, according to New Hampshire State Police.

TROOPERS INVESTIGATE CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT THROWN ONTO I-293



On August 18, 2022 at approximately 10:10 PM, #Troopers from #NHSP #TroopB responded to multiple reports of vehicles struck by construction equipment that had been thrown from Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. pic.twitter.com/ikcqi0t7P0 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 19, 2022

The bridge is reportedly under construction, but work wasn’t underway at the time, according to local radio station, Shark 105.3.

New Hampshire State Police said several 4-foot-long reinforced steel bars, known as rebars, fell to the interstate, along with shovels and concrete.

The rebar hit three vehicles, causing smashed windshields and damage to a passenger seat.

Police said there were no injuries.

No arrests were made as of Saturday morning. Investigators asked anyone with tips to call state police at 603-223-3785.