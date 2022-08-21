Crime Naked Boylston man arrested for threatening NH hikers, officials say Officials found Brian Cheverier, 35, of Boylston “highly agitated” and naked on a Bethlehem hut.

A Massachusetts man could face charges after he allegedly threatened hikers at a shelter in New Hampshire Saturday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the scene Saturday evening. Conservation officers and an officer from the U.S. Forest Service hiked 2.7 miles to the hut, WMUR reported.

Officials found Brian Cheverier, 35, of Boylston “highly agitated” and naked on the roof of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Zealand Falls Hut in Bethlehem.

Fish and Game officials said they spent over an hour trying to deescalate the situation in an attempt to get Cheverier off the roof. He eventually climbed down, and officers escorted him to the Zealand Trailhead parking lot.

Charges are pending, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and operations at the hut are set to continue.