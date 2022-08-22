Crime 11-year-old breaks into Boston 7-Eleven, steals vape cartridges Due to the boy’s age, police were unable to charge him with any criminal offenses. An 11-year-old boy broke into a South Boston 7-Eleven around 4 a.m. Monday morning. Peter Parks / Getty Images

An 11-year-old boy was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven in South Boston and stealing vape cartridges Monday morning, officials said.

Boston police arrived at the convenience store to find a glass door smashed in. The boy told authorities he broke into the store using a hammer to get something to eat.

Upon searching the boy’s bag, police said they found assorted vape cartridges that had been stolen from the store, but no food items. Authorities notified the juvenile male’s parents and applied for appropriate support services.

Due to the boy’s age, police were unable to charge him with any criminal offenses. The minimum age a child can be held criminally responsible in Massachusetts is 12 years old.