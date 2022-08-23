Crime Four relatives dead in separate Lynn shootings Three men were shot to death in two separate locations, and a woman was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All of the victims are related to each other.

Four relatives are dead after multiple shootings in Lynn Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Lynn Police responded to 98 Rockaway Street in Lynn around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. They found two men, 66 and 34, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the Essex County District Attorney said.

A 31-year-old woman was identified as a potential suspect. Police found her dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 4:30 p.m in a Stop & Shop parking lot.

A fourth person, identified as an adult male, was also found dead in a vehicle outside of 44 Laighton Street. While none of the victims have been identified, the DA confirmed that they are all related to each other.

No arrests have been announced by authorities, and the incident remains under investigation by Lynn Police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Search continues for shooter after what sources say is a double murder in Lynn tonight…sources say the shooting in broad daylight wasn’t random and there’s no danger to the public at this time #7News pic.twitter.com/HlwHlm5Jft — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 23, 2022

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy assured the public that there is no danger to the public. The cause of the shooting is unclear, but one Lynn resident told WCVB that she heard more than 20 gunshots in the neighborhood.