Crime Here’s how the Lynn murder-suicide victims were related A 31-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her father, her brother-in-law, and the brother-in-law’s father in two separate attacks Tuesday afternoon.

A 31-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her father, her brother-in-law, and her brother-in-law’s father in two separate attacks Tuesday afternoon in Lynn. The woman then took her own life in a grocery store parking lot.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett addressed the press Wednesday, clarifying that the incident is still under investigation. He did not release the victims’ identities but did reveal that many of authorities’ interviews with the family require a foreign language translator.

The victims’ family also released a brief statement Wednesday sharing the link to a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

Heartbroken Lynn family in seclusion now establishing Go Fund Me page to help pay for funeral costs for the 4 family members who died in yesterdays triple murder suicide #7News pic.twitter.com/JGkwh440NK — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 24, 2022

The statement revealed their last name, Sharifi, which aligns with additional reporting by The Boston Globe Wednesday.

An unidentified law enforcement official identified the female suspect as Khosay Sharifi to the Globe. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, shortly before the murders took place, Sharifi alleged in a Facebook post that her sister was a victim of domestic violence which was ignored by the rest of their family. Two friends of Sharifi confirmed to the Globe Wednesday that the Facebook page that contained the allegations belonged to Sharifi.

“Several months ago, I found out that my sister has been abused by her husband for 14 years (since they first met). He has [choked] her, slapped, kicked, swore at her & the most recent a year and a half ago has punched her in her face,’’ Sharifi wrote. “My parents & his parents knew all these years … This whole mindset of “just work it out” needs to change because it is not healthy. I will not deal with this nonsense.”

A motive for the murder-suicide has not been publicly announced, and the DA is not releasing any additional information at this time.