Crime Police seek suspect after man allegedly robbed at knifepoint, assaulted on bike trail in Peabody The victim told officers that the suspect brandished a knife and demanded a piece of jewelry and cash.

A man was allegedly robbed at knifepoint and assaulted in broad daylight Wednesday on a bike trail in Peabody, police said in a statement.

Peabody police responded to the scene on a bike path near Russell Street at 12:11 p.m. The victim told officers that the suspect brandished a knife and demanded a piece of jewelry and cash.

The suspect also allegedly assaulted the victim, injuring his nose. Following the assault, the victim ran from the area.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male in his 20s with dark eyes. He was reportedly wearing a black shirt with white lettering and a surgical mask.

Peabody police, the State Police Air Wing Unit, and two K-9 units reportedly checked the area immediately. No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Matthew Mason at 978-538-6366.