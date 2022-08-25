Crime Woman charged after allegedly assaulting rider who told her to ‘shut up’ on the bus The assailant "proceeded to strike the victim in the face and slammed her head into the bus's window a few times," police said. Transit Police outside of the Forest Hills MBTA station in Jamaica Plain on June 22, 2020. Blake Nissen/For The Boston Globe

A simple case of someone being loud on the bus turned violent Tuesday afternoon, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23, officers were called to respond to an ongoing assault aboard an MBTA bus near the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street.

The alleged victim relayed the situation to the responding officers, saying she was on a phone call and alleging a fellow rider was consuming alcohol and being very loud. Transit police identified that rider as Shauntay Simmons, 37.

“The victim, unable to continue her conversation due to Simmons’ conduct, told her to ‘Shut up,’” the Transit Police release said. “Simmons took exception to this and proceeded to strike the victim in the face and slammed her head into the bus’s window a few times.”

Advertisement:

According to the MBTA, the victim suffered abrasions and swelling on her face. Simmons allegedly fled when the bus pulled over.

Officers received a description of Simmons and eventually located her on Massachusetts Avenue. The victim confirmed Simmons was her assailant and Simmons was placed into custody and transported to Transit Police headquarters to face charges.