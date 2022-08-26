Crime Leominster couple allegedly beat, raped woman in N.Y. hotel with kids in the room Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, were arrested Tuesday at the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, New York. Dustin Wilson, 27, left, and Tasheana Flannery, 30. Onondaga County Sheriff's Office

A Massachusetts couple was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping and beating a woman in front of two children in a New York hotel room, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a reported sexual assault at the Red Roof Inn, 6614 Thompson Road in DeWitt, New York, on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

The victim reportedly told police that she “met an adult couple at the hotel and during the encounter, she was held against her will, beaten, raped, and forced to perform sexual acts on the two in the presence of two children,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman said she was able to escape the room and report what had happened to the front desk clerk, who then called 911.

Police found the suspects inside the room where the alleged incident took place and arrested them. Officials also located two small children in the room, who were transported to the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and later placed in the custody of the Onondaga County Child Protective Services, the sheriff’s office said.

Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, both of Leominster, were charged with rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree (three counts), aggravated sexual abuse in the first degree (two counts), assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child (two counts).

Wilson and Flannery were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Wilson is being held without bail, while Flannery is being held on $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. Both are expected to return to court Aug. 29.