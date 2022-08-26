Man arrested after boy, 13, shot in the eye in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
Boston police have arrested a man and charged him in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Dorchester on Sunday.
Police responded to the scene in the area of 57 Stratton St. at about 8:45 p.m. after a ShotSpotter notification went off and found the boy, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the eye, the department said in a release.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
The department said detectives used video surveillance to secure a warrant from Dorchester District Court to charge a suspect in connection with the assault.
Jashone Bullock, 21, of Dorchester was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under 14 years of age, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm (subsequent offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500′ of a dwelling, and malicious destruction of property.
Bullock was expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.
