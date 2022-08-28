Crime Man fatally shot near Caribbean Carnival festival Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters that he he ​​"hesitate[s] to make any connection” between the festival and the shooting.

A 31-year-old man died after he was shot less than a mile from the Caribbean Carnival in Dorchester Saturday afternoon, according to Boston police.

The Boston Police Department said the shooting took place at about 5:41 p.m. Saturday in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue, near Harambee Park. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters Saturday night that he believes a vehicle was involved in the shooting. Investigators are looking into whether a crashed car found on Hansborough Street is connected to the incident, he said. No one has been taken into custody.

Hayden also mentioned that an officer was in the area when the shooting happened.

The scene of the crime is close to the intersection of Columbia Road and Blue Hill Avenue, where thousands gathered for the annual Caribbean Carnival. Hayden said he ​​”hesitate[s] to make any connection” between the festival and the shooting.

The investigation remains open, and anyone with any information is advised to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.