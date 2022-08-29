Crime 18-year-old arrested in hit-and-run that seriously injured 8-year-old on Cape Cod "The victim will require additional medical procedures in the future."

An 18-year-old Marstons Mills man was arrested Saturday for allegedly crashing into an 8-year-old boy on a scooter the previous Saturday in Yarmouth and fleeing the scene.

Jakob Gifford was expected to appear in court Monday to face the following charges: leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, according to Yarmouth police.

The 8-year-old was with his grandmother and two siblings, riding a scooter on Higgins Crowell Road at about 9:44 a.m. on Aug. 20, when he was struck by a Mercedes SUV, according to previous police releases.

“The motor vehicle immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene,” police said, noting that the vehicle sustained some damage.

The boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and then flown to Boston for further medical treatment, where he remained hospitalized for days.

“The 8-year-old victim was released from the hospital and is home with family recovering from the injuries sustained after being hit by Gifford,” police said Monday. “The victim will require additional medical procedures in the future.”