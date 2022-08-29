Crime Employee allegedly set fire to Western Mass. restaurant operating more than 40 years Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough is currently closed as a result of the fire. An employee allegedly set fire to Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough on Sunday. Dalton Fire Department

An employee allegedly set fire to Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough Sunday, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

The office said in a news release Monday that the fire was reported around 10 a.m. The Lanesborough Fire Department responded to find fire coming from the back of the restaurant.

Firefighters began suppressing the flames, which kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the building, the release said. The Cheshire, Dalton, Hancock, and Hinsdale Fire Departments also responded to assist in containing the flames.

An employee allegedly set fire to Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough on Sunday. – Dalton Fire Department

One firefighter was removed from the scene as a precaution due to possible heat exhaustion, but has since recovered, the release said.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Lanesborough Fire Department, Lanesborough Police Department, and State Police. The investigation determined that the fire had been intentionally set by a male employee using smoking materials, the release said.

The suspect will be summonsed to Pittsfield District Court.

According to Old Forge Restaurant’s website, the bar and grill has been operating for over 40 years and specializes in chicken wings.

Owner Kirk Grippo told iBerkshires that there is damage to the salad bar and the back of the restaurant, but that he hopes to reopen soon.

