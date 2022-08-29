Employee allegedly set fire to Western Mass. restaurant operating more than 40 years

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An employee allegedly set fire to Old Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough Sunday, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
The office said in a news release Monday that the fire was reported around 10 a.m. The Lanesborough Fire Department responded to find fire coming from the back of the restaurant.
Firefighters began suppressing the flames, which kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the building, the release said. The Cheshire, Dalton, Hancock, and Hinsdale Fire Departments also responded to assist in containing the flames.
One firefighter was removed from the scene as a precaution due to possible heat exhaustion, but has since recovered, the release said.
The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Lanesborough Fire Department, Lanesborough Police Department, and State Police. The investigation determined that the fire had been intentionally set by a male employee using smoking materials, the release said.
The suspect will be summonsed to Pittsfield District Court.
According to Old Forge Restaurant’s website, the bar and grill has been operating for over 40 years and specializes in chicken wings.
Owner Kirk Grippo told iBerkshires that there is damage to the salad bar and the back of the restaurant, but that he hopes to reopen soon.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.