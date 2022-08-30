Dorchester fugitive punches out MBTA trolley window

Newsletter Signup
A man wanted for assault to murder allegedly punched out a trolley window Monday before he was arrested for other outstanding warrants, Transit Police said.
Transit Police officers responded to the Mattapan MBTA station around 1:40 p.m. to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that a man punched out a trolley’s window unprovoked at the Milton High Speed Line station.
Jhovan Louis-Jeune, 33, of Dorchester was identified as the window puncher. Officers subsequently discovered several state warrants for Louis-Jeune’s arrest, including assault to murder, battery, robbery, and vandalism, among others.
Louis-Jeune was placed into custody, Transit Police said.
