Crime Man sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison following 2020 standoff in Hingham "Yahtues took pictures of police with his cell phone to see their positions, and an apparent firework or other explosive device was thrown out of a window, but did not detonate."





A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with authorities in Hingham in 2020 was sentenced Monday to serve 12 to 13 years in state prison after he entered guilty pleas in the case, prosecutors said. Pharaoh Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton to possession of a firearm, being an armed career criminal Level II, and two counts of attempted assault and battery by means of a firearm, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday night.

Yahtues was also sentenced to three years of probation, prosecutors said. The judge added the conditions that he get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation, follow all recommendations of the Probation Department, and stay away from the Hingham Shipyard area, according to the statement. Yahtues’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday night.

On Jan. 25, 2020, Hingham police officers went to an HMS Fitzroy Drive address after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance, prosecutors said. “The 911 caller was told to barricade himself in a bedroom, as Yahtues told police, ‘I have a gun with hollow tips, and I’m going to start shooting through these walls at you,’” the statement said.

