Crime A violent night in Boston with 3 shot, 2 fatally

Two people were killed and one person hurt in three separate shootings across Boston on Wednesday, according to police.

Boston police responded to a report of shots fired on Van Winkle Street in Dorchester shortly after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the victim, an adult male, had made it to Carney Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

At around 8:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Dale and Regent streets in Roxbury for a report of a ShotSpotter activation. One victim, an adult male, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene. Boston EMS soon pronounced the victim dead, police said.

Police also responded to a shooting on West Selden Street in Mattapan around 8 p.m., a police spokesperson confirmed by phone. One person suffered nonlife-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information about either of the two fatal shootings is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).