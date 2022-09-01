Orange Line bus driver assaulted by group of juveniles, police say

Newsletter Signup
An Orange Line shuttle bus driver was assaulted by a group of juveniles Thursday evening.
The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. at Jackson Square Station in Jamaica Plain, an MBTA spokesperson said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
It is not clear if any arrests have been made, and Transit Police detectives are actively investigating the incident.
No further information is currently available.
