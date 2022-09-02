Crime Driver charged with murder after allegedly intentionally running over man in Jackson Square The incident took place early Thursday morning at the intersection of Ritchie Street and Columbus Avenue.

A Hyde Park man was arraigned Friday on a murder charge for allegedly running over a pedestrian with his SUV in Roxbury.

Maximo Mazanett, 54, is accused of intentionally hitting the victim, identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, Boston 25 News reported.

Early Thursday morning, shortly before 5 a.m., Boston police responded to the scene at the intersection of Ritchie Street and Columbus Avenue near Jackson Square after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a motor vehicle, the department said in a statement.

At the scene, officers said they found the victim, an adult male, suffering from serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police investigated and soon arrested Mazanett after they reportedly identified him as the driver.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a request for more details on the investigation.

Mazanett, who reportedly worked as an MBTA bus driver and was off-duty at the time of the incident, was ordered to be held on a $250,000 cash bail, Boston 25 reported.

An off-duty MBTA bus driver named Maximo Mazanett has been charged with murder after #Boston police say he used his personal SUV intentionally to run over a man lying in the street yesterday in Jamaica Plain. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/tHPh9Hrf7D — David Bienick (@BienickWCVB) September 2, 2022