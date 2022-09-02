Crime Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years for Jan. 6 attack, longest sentence to date The retired officer, Thomas Webster, was the first person charged in connection with the riot to defend himself before a jury with a self-defense argument. Retired New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster accompanied by his attorney James Monroe leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana





A retired New York City police officer who swung a metal flagpole at a Washington officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence yet in a case stemming from the riot.

The retired officer, Thomas Webster, was the first person charged in connection with the riot to defend himself before a jury with a self-defense argument. He was convicted in May of all of the felony charges he faced, including assault.

On Thursday, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia told Webster, “I think you were caught up in a moment, and as you well know, even being caught up in a moment has consequences.”

Advertisement:

Another man charged in the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers with pepper spray. The man, Julian Elie Khater of Somerset, New Jersey, who was charged last year with taking part in an assault on Officer Brian Sicknick of the Capitol Police, pleaded guilty to two felony charges in a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Khater, 33, was accused of working with a friend, George Tanios, to douse Sicknick with chemical spray as the mob plowed through police, who were behind bike-rack barriers on the west side of the Capitol. Although initial reports suggested that Sicknick died of his injuries after the attack, an autopsy later determined that he died of natural causes, after having multiple strokes.

Khater faces up to eight years in prison if convicted. Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Khater, said it was “improper to comment at this time” because of the future sentencing date.

Webster’s lawyer, James Monroe, did not respond to a call seeking comment Thursday.

The sentencing and the guilty plea from the two men came nearly 20 months after the attack on the Capitol, which set off a sprawling criminal inquiry from the Justice Department. Prosecutors have embarked on the marathon process of trying more than 800 people arrested in connection with the riot.

Advertisement:

Webster’s sentence was longer than that of any of the defendants who have come to trial or struck plea bargains so far. Until Thursday, two convicted rioters had the longest sentence at seven years and three months: Thomas Robertson, another former police officer and Army veteran who prosecutors said had confronted police officers at the Capitol; and Guy Wesley Reffitt, the first defendant to go on trial in the attack on the Capitol.

Webster’s guilty verdict this year was returned by a jury within two hours on the first full day of deliberations. A former Marine who once served on the protective detail of New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Webster turned himself in to law enforcement last year. His trajectory as a retired officer changed drastically on Jan. 6, when he started a brawl that stood out even amid the hours of violent footage from that day.

The videos show Webster emerging from the crowd, screaming expletives and berating officers at the barricade. He is seen repeatedly pushing at the barricades and then swinging a flagpole at Officer Noah Rathbun before shoving through the police line and tackling the officer. On Twitter, users nicknamed Webster #EyeGouger.

Webster had told a different story to the jury, saying Rathbun had provoked him with a brief wave before throwing a punch at him that struck him like a “freight train.”

Advertisement:

Prosecutors, however, said the footage had cast doubt on that account.

Evidence in the case suggests Webster had been swept up in weeks of online claims that the election had been stolen — a lie fueled by former President Donald Trump that unleashed a movement that shattered democratic norms and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power.

Webster’s weeklong trial touched on a striking paradox of Jan. 6: Although many people in the crowd were vocal supporters of the police, scores were ultimately charged with assaulting officers. His lengthy sentence could also give pause to other defendants who planned to use similar arguments at their own trials.

On the witness stand earlier this year, Webster said that when he attacked a fellow member of law enforcement, “it was almost like a role reversal.”

“I felt like I was the cop and he was the protester,” he added.

On Thursday, Mehta told Webster that although he had served his country as a Marine and a police officer, he “blew it all up in 46 seconds.”

Khater, the rioter who pleaded guilty Thursday, had attended Trump’s rally near the Ellipse and then joined the pro-Trump mob at the Capitol, prosecutors said. His friend, Tanios, had purchased two canisters of bear spray and two canisters of pepper spray before traveling to Washington, according to the Justice Department.

Khater, who had at least one canister of pepper spray with him, came within a few steps of the bike-rack barriers, prosecutors said. As the mob pulled the barriers away, Khater got within 8 feet of Capitol officers and sprayed Sicknick in the face, prosecutors said.

Advertisement:

Khater then “continued to deploy the spray” as he advanced on other Capitol Police officers, spraying two more directly in the face, the Justice Department said in a statement.

“All three officers suffered bodily injury from the pepper spray attack and were incapacitated and unable to perform their duties,” the department said.

Khater and Tanios were arrested in March 2021. Tanios pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanors under his own deal with prosecutors and will be sentenced Dec. 6. Khater is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.