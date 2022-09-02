Crime Local frozen yogurt chain owner allegedly hid a camera in the shop’s bathroom The frozen yogurt chain Tutti Frutti has locations in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Chanphanou Pou was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of violation of privacy. Nashua Police Department.

The owner of a local frozen yogurt chain was arrested Wednesday for allegedly hiding a recording device in the bathroom of one of his shops.

Boston 25 News reported Thursday that Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, has been charged with three counts of violation of privacy by the Nashua Police Department.

Nashua Police Detective Lt. Peter Urban told reporters Thursday that they were contacted by Pheasant Lane Mall security on the evening of July 23.

Security told police that they had been approached by an employee of the Tutti Frutti location there who said they’d found a recording device in the bathroom of the restaurant, Urban said.

The bathroom is largely used by employees, Urban told reporters, but customers were allowed to use it if they asked.

Boston 25 News reported that police said they have identified three potential victims on the recordings at the Nashua Tutti Frutti location.

“We’re still looking into the potential of other locations,” Urban told reporters.

There are Tutti Frutti locations in Peabody and Auburn, Massachusetts, as well as in Salem, New Hampshire.

But WCVB reported that police in Auburn said they checked the bathroom at that location and did not find a recording device, and that the Peabody location doesn’t have a bathroom.

Pou has been released on $500 bail and is due back in court Oct. 3.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other incidents involving Pou or any of the Tutti Frutti locations is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

Anyone who thinks they may have experienced something suspicious at the Auburn location should call police at 508-832-7777.