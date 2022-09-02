Crime Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury shooting Colon said the department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS. Police vehicles and yellow tape blocked off streets after a woman was shot in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon. Camilo Fonseca for The Boston Globe





A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a Roxbury shooting Thursday afternoon and a person of interest in the case has been taken into custody, according to Boston police.

Police received a report of a person shot at 55 Savin St. about 4 p.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman. The woman was found inside the home with a gunshot wound, Boston police Superintendent Felipe Colon said in a news conference at the scene, according to an audio recording provided by police. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, Colon said.

“This is not a random incident,” he said. “We do have a person in custody, of interest. At this time, we are processing a fairly large crime scene for ballistic evidence.”

