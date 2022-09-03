Miss. man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 75-year-old man in Manchester, N.H.
Authorities in New Hampshire have arrested a man from Mississippi and charged him with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 75-year-old man in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday morning, officials said.
Raymond Moore, 40, who previously lived in Forest, Mississippi, and has no known current address, was charged with second-degree murder and is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday, according to a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
It was not clear Friday night whether Moore had hired an attorney.
