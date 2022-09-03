Crime Teenager faces charges after assault on Orange Line shuttle driver





A teenager is facing charges in connection to an assault on an Orange Line shuttle driver in Jamaica Plain, officials said on Friday.

The 15-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Juvenile Court on Friday, according to a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors allege he was part of a group that attacked an MBTA driver on Thursday after being kicked off a bus in Jackson Square.

The bus driver ordered the teen, as well as eight others in his group, to exit the bus due to “unruly behavior,” prosecutors said. According to video footage, the teen then assaulted the driver before exiting the bus.

Advertisement:

The driver followed the teen off the bus, where he was assaulted by other members of the group, who repeatedly kicked, punched, and stomped the driver, according to prosecutors. Two Boston police officers intervened to separate the victim, who was taken to a local hospital.

Read more at BostonGlobe.com.