Crime Arrest made in death of man stabbed on recreational trail Police arrested Raymond Moore, 40, previously of Forest, Mississippi, and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.





MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire arrested a suspect in connection with the death Friday of a 75-year-old man who was stabbed on a recreational trail in Manchester.

At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.

Police responding to the call discovered a 75-year-old man with apparent stab wounds. He received emergency medical treatment and was declared dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Police arrested Raymond Moore, 40, previously of Forest, Mississippi, and charged him with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death by stabbing the victim with a knife. Moore has no known current address, police said.

Advertisement:

Moore is set to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.

Investigators said they are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.





