Crime Officials investigating burning death of dog in Lynn Some children reportedly approached several Lynn police offers who were in Curwin Circle for a community event and pointed them in the direction of a wooded area where the dog was found.

Police are investigating after a dog was found burned to death Saturday afternoon in Lynn.

Some children reportedly approached several Lynn police offers who were in Curwin Circle for a community event and pointed them in the direction of a wooded area where the dog was found, Lt. Michael Kmiec, a spokesman for the department, said by email.

Lynn police are working with other agencies to investigate the incident, according to Kmiec.

Since the investigation is ongoing, the department could not share any information regarding potential suspects, but hopes to be able to release more information later this week, Kmiec said.

A spokesperson for the MSPCA said by email that MSPCA Law Enforcement is not involved in this particular case and, therefore, could not comment on the investigation.

“You don’t want to hear about that in your community,” one Lynn resident told WHDH about the incident. “I wouldn’t want to see a dog being burnt alive or my stepkids seeing a burning dog out in the street.”

Last month, a 1-year-old dog was found covered in severe burns along Route 1 in Norwood. Police are still seeking answers.