BPD seeks public’s help in ID’ing ‘grandparent scam’ suspect who bilked man of thousands

Boston police detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in connection with an alleged scam that took place in downtown Boston.
On Aug. 2, someone allegedly claiming to be a public defender called an 83-year-old man and convinced him that his grandson had been arrested for reckless endangerment and would need to be bailed out of prison, police said in a release.
The victim subsequently gave several thousand dollars in cash to a male suspect, who police were able to get a photo of and share with the public.
The suspect, pictured above, is described as a Black man, about 5 foot 10 inches tall with an average build. He is believed to be between the ages of 35 and 50. In the photo, the man is wearing a hat, blue shirt, blue jacket, and jeans.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Area A-1 detectives at 617-343-4571.
Boston police also remind the public to be cautious of calls like this. Anyone who receives a call of this nature should contact the police department immediately at 617-343-4500. Victims are asked to make note of the phone number of where the call originated and to file a report with the department, if it is deemed appropriate.
Victims are also encouraged to report any phone and/or internet fraud scams to the Federal Trade Commission. Victims can call the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or TTY 1-866-653-4261 or visit www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts.
