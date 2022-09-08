Crime Conn. man pleads guilty to cyberstalking and threatening to kill Mass. woman “When the time is right you gonna be one of the girls going missing.”

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty to charges of threatening, harassing, and intimidating a Massachusetts woman and her family through social media and email, officials said Wednesday.

Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, of New Haven, Conn. pleaded guilty on Aug. 31. He was arrested and initially charged in February for the actions against his ex-girlfriend and her family.

Fain dated the woman for about two years, before it ended last August. Starting last September and continuing through December, Fain sent multiple messages to the victim through email and social media threatening to kill her and members of her family.

He created multiple online accounts, officials said, to harass and threaten her anonymously. The victim received messages from Instagram and Facebook accounts that did not bear Fain’s name. These messages said things like “I’ll kill you” and “You gonna get yours if it’s the last thing I do.”

“People deserve to end relationships without fear. Too often, women are the targets of threatening, controlling and/or violent behavior. In response to the end of his two-year relationship with the victim, Mr. Fain terrorized her for several months, making her fear for her life and the lives of her family. In the face of aggressively disturbing and intimidating threats this woman bravely notified federal authorities of Mr. Fain’s abusive behavior. Thanks to this woman’s enormous strength and courage, Mr. Fain must now answer for the fear and pain he caused,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a statement.

Through anonymous email accounts, Fain sent messages that said “I’m gonna find you and kill you if it’s the last thing I do,” “By now you know I don’t give a f*** about my own life so I really don’t mind taking yours,” and “When the time is right you gonna be one of the girls going missing. Ima torture the f*** out of you when I catch you.”

Fain will be sentenced in December. Cyberstalking charges provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, officials said.

Charges of transmitting threats through interstate commerce provide for a sentence of up to two years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

“The victim in this case did not let fear silence her. She courageously came forward and worked with the FBI to help bring Mr. Fain’s campaign of torment to an end,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, in a statement.” Words can and do lead to violence, and the FBI would like to take this opportunity to urge victims of online threats to report the crime because we will not hesitate to investigate these cowardly acts.”