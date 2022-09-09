Crime MBTA police seek suspects in apparent unprovoked attack at T station that left man unconscious Anyone with any information about these men or their whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 617-222-1050 or sending an anonymous text to 873873. MBTA Transit Police are looking to identify these two people in connection with an alleged assault at Andrew Square station. MBTA Transit Police

Transit police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two suspects who they say “viciously attacked” a 56-year-old man Monday night at the MBTA’s Andrew Square station.

The victim said he was targeted for no apparent reason by two men, who allegedly punched him in the face with closed fists, “knocking him to the ground and striking his head on the platform,” police said.

The alleged perpetrators continued to kick him in his face/head area while he was on the ground, causing him to go unconscious for a brief period, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for emergency care, police said.

Transit police detectives are trying to identify two men, who were captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information about these men or their whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 617-222-1050 or sending an anonymous text to 873873.

