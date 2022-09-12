Crime Rhode Island police ask for public’s help finding SUV involved in hit and run The crash left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Tiverton police are asking the public's help in identifying an SUV they believe was involved in a hit and run crash with a pedestrian. Tiverton Police Department

Police in Tiverton, Rhode Island, are asking for the public’s help identifying an SUV they believe was involved in a hit and run crash that left a man in critical condition.

Tiverton police said in a news release they were called to the area of 501 Bulgarmarsh Rd. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car Sunday evening.

When they arrived, they said, they found a 32-year-old man on the side of the road who was unresponsive.

Through their investigation, police said, they learned that the victim was driving east on Bulgarmarsh Road in a Volkswagen sedan and was being followed by a black or dark-colored SUV. The victim and the driver of the SUV seemed to be involved in a road rage incident, witnesses said.

Just before the intersection of Bulgarmarsh and Fish Roads, the victim reportedly stopped and got out of his car, police said. The SUV also stopped before backing up and, allegedly accelerating and hitting the victim.

The victim was reportedly dragged by the SUV for about 50 feet before he was run over, police said. The SUV then allegedly continued east on Bulgarmarsh Road at a high rate of speed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

The suspect SUV is a dark-colored Acura MDX. Surveillance video of the SUV can be seen below.

Police said that in the video, the suspect SUV enters from the left side of the screen. Additionally, they said, the time shown on the screen is off by one hour.

Anyone who may have information about this incident, the SUV, or its driver is asked to contact the Tiverton Police Department at 401-625-6717.

