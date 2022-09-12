Crime Police investigating after two seriously injured in Portland, Maine, shooting Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 207-874-8575.

Police in Portland, Maine, are investigating after two people were seriously injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the Old Port.

Two officers, who were on foot patrol in the area, responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. in the area of 43 Wharf St. after they heard multiple gunshots, Portland police said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man, who had been shot several times. They applied tourniquets and provided other first aid until an ambulance arrived, according to police.

Soon after, officers found a second victim, a 22-year-old Portland woman, who was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at the corner of Fore and Union streets.

They applied a tourniquet and a trauma wound seal and stayed with the woman until an ambulance arrived, authorities said. Police believe that the woman was shot on Wharf Street and walked to the street corner before collapsing.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center where they were receiving treatment for serious injuries, police said.

Fore, Union, and Wharf streets were closed while investigators searched for evidence. Police tweeted that the streets reopened as of 7:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 207-874-8575.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 207-874-8584 and leaving a message on the department’s Crime Tip line, or by texting “PPDME” plus the message to 847411 (TIP411).

WMTW-TV reported that this is at least the seventh shooting in Portland in recent weeks.

