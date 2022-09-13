Crime BPD charges alleged serial rapist thanks to rape kit initiative Ivan Y. Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arrested in connection with four incidents dating back to 2003, 2005, and 2006.

Boston police arrested an alleged serial rapist Monday using evidence collected through the department’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative program.

Ivan Y. Cheung, 42, of Quincy was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. for four outstanding warrants, Boston police said in a release.

Boston Municipal Court issued the warrants for aggravated rape (four counts), aggravated rape of a child (four counts), and aggravated statutory rape (two counts) stemming from four incidents dating back to 2003, 2005, and 2006, police said.

Police used a sexual assault evidence collection kit to identify the suspect in connection to these four separate incidents, which could result in more charges as detectives continue their investigations, the department noted.

The department launched its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative after becoming the recipient of a three-year $2.5 million grant from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative last year.

In coordination with this grant, Boston police established a working group with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, internal and external members of the criminal justice system, and local service providers who specialize in supporting victims of sexual assault including the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center.

As part of the initiative, the group is working to review, inventory, and conduct follow-up investigations on up to 100 unsolved sexual assault cases that authorities believe pose the most significant threat to public safety.

For this initiative, the department was able to hire a full-time site director, criminal intelligence analyst, and victim witness advocate. The department also used funding to contract an evaluation consultant, as well as an external crime lab to further test available DNA and a software company that will digitize detective case management files dating back to the early 1980s, police said.

“The opportunities presented by this SAK Initiative will give us the tools that we need to support victims of sexual assault in more comprehensive and trauma informed ways,” Lt. Richard Driscoll, commander of the Sexual Assault Unit, said in a statement about the program earlier this year. “We so appreciate the opportunity that the Bureau of Justice Assistance has given us.”

Cheung was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information about these investigations can contact police anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Boston police also encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, regardless of whether they have chosen to report it to police, to call the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center at 1 (800) 841-8371 for confidential advice from a non-law enforcement agency. BARCC provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to survivors in the greater Boston area, police noted.