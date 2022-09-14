Crime Death of 70-year-old South Hadley man ruled a homicide Authorities identified the victim as David A. Weise Sr. of 37 Lawn St.

The death of a 70-year-old man, whose body was discovered in his South Hadley home Friday afternoon, has officially been ruled a homicide, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Authorities identified the victim as David A. Weise Sr. of 37 Lawn St. in a press release Tuesday.

His death was determined to be “suspicious,” according to authorities.

State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and South Hadley Police are still investigating.

Officials do not believe there is any threat to the public as a result of this incident at this time. The district attorney’s office could not provide any other details, including the cause of death or whether there were any suspects.

Advertisement:

This incident marks the second homicide in Hampshire County this year.

In July, Jana M. Abromowitz, 21, was fatally stabbed in her Hatfield Street apartment. Her roommate, Devin R. Bryden, 24, of Northampton was charged in her murder.