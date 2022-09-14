Crime Teen arrested in Jeremiah E. Burke High School stabbing The victim, an 18-year-old male student, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from Randolph is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge after an 18-year-old student was stabbed at Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Monday morning.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, was arraigned Tuesday at Dorchester Juvenile Court for allegedly using a knife in the assault at the Dorchester school, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Boston police responded to the scene at 60 Washington St. around 11 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been stabbed.

At the scene, police found an 18-year-old male student suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds to his shoulder. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were told that the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival, Boston police said in a statement.

A few hours later, the suspect turned himself in at District C-11 and was taken into custody, the department said.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors requested that a judge set bail at $5,000 and issue a stay away/no contact order from the victim, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

The judge agreed to the stay away/no contact order but set bail at $250. The juvenile is expected back in court Oct. 25.