Crime Daytime stabbing near Quincy school under investigation Quincy police said there is no threat to students at Quincy Catholic Academy.

A person was hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, police said.

The stabbing took place in the area of Glover Avenue in the early afternoon. No arrests have been made, and police closed Glover Avenue and Pierce Street for investigation.

Quincy police said there is no threat to students at Quincy Catholic Academy, located nearby on Hancock Street. The school’s administration was made aware of the incident, police said.