Crime Cambridge taxi driver charged with sexual assault of passenger in T parking lot A witness told police he had earlier seen the woman slumped in the back seat and Bereket Meshesha touching the victim above the waist.





A Cambridge taxi driver is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman over the weekend at an MBTA station parking lot in Revere, District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced Thursday.

Bereket Meshesha, 44, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court Monday on charges of indecent assault and battery and kidnapping. In addition to high bail, he was ordered to stay away from the victim and surrender his passport, the statement said. He is due back in court on Oct. 14.

At 3:50 a.m. Saturday, Transit Police responded to the parking lot at the Beachmont station on a report of a sexual assault in progress, the statement said. Officers allegedly found Meshesha standing outside the rear driver’s side door of his cab, with the woman in the back seat. Meshesha told police that the woman had been picked up outside a Boston nightclub at about 2:30 a.m., the statement said. A witness told police he had earlier seen the woman slumped in the back seat and Meshesha touching the victim above the waist, the statement said.

