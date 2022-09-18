Crime Former top-earning T manager faces criminal charges for allegedly threatening employee The retired electrical inspector denies allegations that he threatened to rape a female employee in 2021.

MBTA electrical inspector and union officer John Keady, 66, is charged with making a threat to commit a crime and is due in Roxbury District Court on Sept. 27.

According to a report by WCVB, in January 2021, Keady allegedly remarked, “I’ll rape you,” to a female co-worker during a discussion about hiring external electricians to assist with repairs at the transit agency.

The incident allegedly happened while Keady and the employee were working on an electrical project at the Forest Hills T Station parking lot, according to the TV station.

While walking back to the Charlestown yard, the woman asked him: “Is there any instance where it would be helpful for me to hire external electricians to help get stuff done?”

Keady allegedly replied: “No, don’t do that, if you do that I’ll rape you,” then complained about hiring external electricians, saying they “aren’t that good,” according to WCVB. The woman then notified police and her boss about the incident.

According to court documents cited by WCVB, Keady denies the allegations, and his lawyer claims his remarks were “expressive hyperbole” and “not a literal threat.”

An MBTA spokesperson told Boston.com, “We are deeply concerned and troubled by the accusations. The MBTA takes these matters very seriously and has zero tolerance for conduct that is contrary to its values of respect, diversity in the workplace and inclusion of everyone’s contributions through their skills and abilities.”

According to salary data from the state comptroller, Keady earned $346,136 — $226,932 of it from overtime. He retired in June and reportedly earns a pension of $55,386 per year.